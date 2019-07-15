Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s initiative on Islamic food security presented in Malaysia

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 July 2019, 09:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Last week, Acting Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Mr. Yerlan Baidaulet paid a working visit to Malaysia, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Kuala-Lumpur says.

During the visit, Yerlan Baidaulet met with Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Dato Salim bin Parlam as well as with the representatives of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), Malaysian Agricultural Research & Development Institute (MARDI) and Agrobank. The IOFS delegation also visited the Research center ‘Crops for the Future (CFF)’ where they got familiarized with the latest technologies in the field of protection and development of new varieties of agricultural crops.

photo

Yerlan Baidaulet informed the Malaysian side about the goals and objectives of the IOFS, established on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to him, the cooperation within the IOFS «would cover various areas and would let share experience in innovations and modern technologies». «The IOFS will also enable us to hold coordinated actions for providing required emergency and humanitarian assistance, in order to mobilize and manage financial and agricultural resources to enhance food security for member states,» he said and invited the Malaysian side to join the IOFS.

photo

The Malaysian side expressed interest in the IOFS activity, positively assessed the prospects of cooperation in agro-industrial sphere and noted that the idea of the Organization was quite relevant and directly linked to global security issues.

