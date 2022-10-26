Kazakhstan’s Information Ministry to cooperate with Meta, TikTok

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Information and Social Development intends to closely cooperate with such global companies as Meta and TikTok, Minister Darkhan Kydyrali said at the annual Astana Media Week 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Meta is going to open its representative office in Kazakhstan. TikTok plans to open its office here and focus on media literacy projects. We will closely cooperate with these large companies,» the Minister said.



