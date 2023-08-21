Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s industrial production index reaches 103.6% in Jan-Jul 2023

    21 August 2023, 10:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s industrial production index in January-July 2023 made 103.6%, Kazinform reports via the National Statistics Bureau.

    In the reporting period, the country’s enterprises have manufactured industrial products worth KZT26,272,900,000, including KZT12,256,000,000 – in ore-mining sector (46.6%) and KZT12,272,900,000 in processing sector (46.7%).

    A 3.8% growth is observed in ore-mining sector and quarrying. Processing industry sees a 3% rise. Growth in electricity, gas, steam, hot water supply made 6.3% and in pollution liquidation activity it is fixed at 6.2%.

    The highest indicators are recorded in Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan regions and in Almaty city.

    Production growth has been registered in 16 regions of the country, while slowdown is observed in Aktobe, Karaganda, Ulytau and Kyzylorda regions.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

