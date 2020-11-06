Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opens in Georgia’s Rustavi

RUSTAVI. KAZINFORM - In the city of Rustavi on November 5, 2020, the opening ceremony of the office of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the consular district of Kvemo-Kartli and Mtskheta-Mtianeti regions took place, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The solemn event was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Georgia Baurzhan Mukhamejanov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili, Governor of Kvemo Kartli region Shota Rekhviashvili, Mayor of Rustavi Irakli Tabagua, as well as representatives of social, political and business circles of Georgia.

Opening the ceremony, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Georgia Baurzhan Mukhamejanov noted that the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in one of the interesting economic, cultural, and tourist regions of Georgia indicates the development of cooperation between the two countries in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual trust. During the years of independence, both countries have successfully overcome the stage of formation of relations and reached a new qualitative level, filling the agreements with practical content and searching for new areas of cooperation.

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan Giorgi Jakhutashvili assured in his speech that the Honorary Consulate will fully assist in the development of economic, cultural, sports, and educational relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia. According to his words, average citizens and legal entities of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be able to get assistance in the protection of their rights and interests, as well as comprehensive assistance in case of being in a difficult situation, which is very important in conditions of coronavirus pandemic and existing quarantine restrictions. Moreover, the Honorary Consulate should become an information center for Georgian citizens interested in modern Kazakhstan.

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Batumi (Autonomous Republic of Adjara) has been functioning since 2014.



