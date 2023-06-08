Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region

    8 June 2023, 14:28

    UZICE. KAZINFORM - An opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan with a consular district within the Zlatibor administrative region was held in one of Serbia's picturesque regions, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The event was attended by Minister of Labour, Social Protection and Veterans' Affairs of Serbia Nikola Selakovic, Acting Assistant Minister for Consular Affairs Mirjana Živković, Head of the Zlatibor region Desimir Popovic and Mayor of Uzice Jelena Raković Radivojević, representatives of various institutions, academic and business communities of Serbia.


    Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov emphasised that opening of Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Western Serbia will become an additional impetus in strengthening traditionally friendly relations between the two countries with more active participation of the regions.

    Minister Selakovic, in his turn, expressed confidence that the new representative office of Kazakhstan in the region would give a strong momentum to development of bilateral tourism, as well as establishment of business contacts.

    Nikolay Vorobyev, a successful businessman in the field of medicine, was appointed as a new Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan.

    Honorary Consulate in Uzice became the second Kazakhstan’s representative office of this kind in Serbia. Earlier, in 2015 the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan was opened in Belgrade.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan-Serbia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy