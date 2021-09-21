Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s harvesting area of grain and oil crop stands at 18.9 mln ha

    21 September 2021, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan’s harvesting area of grain and oil crop stands at 18.9 mln ha,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said.

    «The harvested acreage of grain culture and oil crops hit 18.9 mln ha this year. The gross yield of grain and oil crop is projected to reach 18 mln tonnes with average harvesting capacity of 9.5 c/ha according to the akimats (administrations). Some 14.3 mln of grain culture and almost 200,000 tonnes of oil crop have already been gathered the countrywide. Mass oil crop harvesting will start at the close of the month,» the Minister told today’s Government meeting.

    He also added that 15.9 mln ha of grain and legume grain crops will be harvested this year.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Harvest
