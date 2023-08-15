Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural product reached KZT2.1trln in H1 2023

    15 August 2023, 11:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output increased by 3.2% and reached 2.1 trillion tenge in the first half of 2023, Kazinform reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

    Growth is fueled mainly by a 3.3% rise in livestock products manufacture. Meat production increased by 4.5% (1 million tons live weight) and milk production rose by 2.9% (3.2 million tons).

    The number of cattle increased by 3.7% and amounted to 10.3 million head, sheep and goats - by 3.4% to 27.4 million head, horses - by 8.4% to 4.4 million head, poultry - by 1 .2% to 49.9 million head.

    Crop production amounted to 79.3 billion tenge. Food production within the mentioned period increased by 5.3% and made 1.5 trillion tenge in monetary terms.

    The volume of investments in agriculture augmented by 22.1% and amounted to 432.8 billion tenge, in food production by 13.4% having reached 62.5 billion tenge.

    In 5 months of 2023, the export of agricultural products made 2.3 billion US dollars, which is 5.6% more compared to the same period last year. The share of processed products in the exports made 40%.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s major government reshuffles explained
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: nuclear referendum, oil tankers, electricity in Central Asia
    September 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan to dramatically increase IT services exports
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo