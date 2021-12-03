Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output decreased

    3 December 2021, 13:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past 10 months the country’s gross agricultural output decreased, by 2.3%,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Governmental Hour at the Senate.

    «Over the past 10 months the country’s gross agricultural output decreased, by 2.3% to stand at KZT 6.4 tn due to the abnormal drought,» the Minister said.

    The country’s crops products reduced by 6.1% (KZT 3.9 tn), livestock products grew by 3.7% up to KZT 2,484,0 bln, food manufacturing increased by 3.6%. Investments in equity grew by 41.9% up to KZT 603.4 bln, investments into food industry rose by 5.9% up to KZT 81.8 bln.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Kazakhstan
