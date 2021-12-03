Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output decreased

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 December 2021, 13:13
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output decreased

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past 10 months the country’s gross agricultural output decreased, by 2.3%,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Governmental Hour at the Senate.

«Over the past 10 months the country’s gross agricultural output decreased, by 2.3% to stand at KZT 6.4 tn due to the abnormal drought,» the Minister said.

The country’s crops products reduced by 6.1% (KZT 3.9 tn), livestock products grew by 3.7% up to KZT 2,484,0 bln, food manufacturing increased by 3.6%. Investments in equity grew by 41.9% up to KZT 603.4 bln, investments into food industry rose by 5.9% up to KZT 81.8 bln.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies