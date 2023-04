ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the ITF M15 Chennai Men Singles 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin beat India’s Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash 6-3, 7-6 in Round of 32 of the ITF men’s singles tournament in Chennai, India.

Grigoriy Lomakin is placed 945th in the ATP Singles Ranking.