    Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in Thailand

    7 September 2022, 15:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan and Ray Ho of Chinese Taipei advanced to the quarterfinal of the Nonthaburi ATP Challenger 2022 tournament in Thailand, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakh-Thai duo upset Credit Chaiyarin and Noppadol Noikor of Thailand 6-1, 7-6 (9-7) in the 1/8 finals match of the tournament.

    Grigoriy Lomakin and Ray Ho are to face off against Chung Yun-seong of South Korea and Ajeet Rai of New Zealand in the quarterfinal of the Bangkok Open 3 doubles.


    Photo: ktf.kz

    Adlet Seilkhanov

