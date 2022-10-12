Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin defeated at start of tennis tournament in France
12 October 2022, 21:23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin lost in the first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Saint-Tropez, France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin in pair with Ukrainian Oleksii Krutykh lost to the Dutch duo Bart Stevens and Jesper de Jong 1-6, 2-6 in the 1/8 finals match at the Saint-Tropez Open.

In 47 minutes, the Kazakh-Ukrainian players hit one ace, made two doubles, as well as won four points and three games in a row.


Photo: sports.kz



