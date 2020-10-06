Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s grain export to hit 7-8 mln tons

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 October 2020, 18:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan’s grain export may hit 7-8 mln tons,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told an online briefing.

As of today the country harvested 99.5% of grain, threshed 20 mln tons. The export potential of the country is estimated at 7-8 mln tons of grain.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan is not expected to impose any grain export restrictions.

As earlier reported the Minister briefed on the new national agro-industrial complex development project for the five years ahead.


