Kazakhstan's grain and wheat exports reach over 860 thou tons in Oct

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 November 2020, 11:37
Kazakhstan's grain and wheat exports reach over 860 thou tons in Oct

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan exported almost 862 thousand tons of grain and wheat in October in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Wheat exports accounted for 617 thousand tons, flour exports – 164 tons, and barley – 9.7 thousand tons.

The main importers of Kazakh wheat and flour were Uzbekistan (327.6 thousand tons), Afghanistan (230.3 thousand tons), and Tajikistan (150.5 thousand tons). Iran is a dominant imported of Kazakh barley.

Earlier Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov reported that the country’s farmers have had a good harvest of grain of pure quality.


