Kazakhstan’s goods trade deficit with Kyrgyzstan up $20.6mln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s goods trade deficit with Kyrgyzstan increased by $20.6 million in 2020, Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan fell by 15.3% in 2020 compared to the 2019 figure. Kazakhstan’s goods trade deficit with Kyrgyzstan increased by 20.6 million dollars, with imports reducing by 26% or $92mln and exports – by 9.9% or $62mln.

He added that exports of wheat, tobacco products, metal structures as well as imports of leather items, decorative cosmetics, and other commodities have reduced.



