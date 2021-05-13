Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan’s goods trade deficit with Kyrgyzstan up $20.6mln

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 May 2021, 12:49
Kazakhstan’s goods trade deficit with Kyrgyzstan up $20.6mln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s goods trade deficit with Kyrgyzstan increased by $20.6 million in 2020, Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan fell by 15.3% in 2020 compared to the 2019 figure. Kazakhstan’s goods trade deficit with Kyrgyzstan increased by 20.6 million dollars, with imports reducing by 26% or $92mln and exports – by 9.9% or $62mln.

He added that exports of wheat, tobacco products, metal structures as well as imports of leather items, decorative cosmetics, and other commodities have reduced.


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region