Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Golubev together with Cilic ease into Gonet Geneva Open quarterfinal

    19 May 2021, 10:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan together with Croatian Marin Cilic have reached the quarterfinal of the men's doubles event at the Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match Golubev and Cilic stunned wildcard duo Arthur Cazaux from France and Hanwen Li from China in straight sets 7-6, 6-3. The match lasted for 1h 23 minutes.

    The Kazakh-Croatian tandem hit one ace and made no double faults, while the French-Chinese duo fired five aces and made one double fault.

    In the quarterfinal Golubev and Cilic will face 3rd-seeded South African Raven Klaasen and Japanese Ben McLachlan.

    The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €400,000.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana