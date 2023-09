BANJA LUKA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and Ukraine's Denys Molchanov beat Eric Vanshelboim and Dragos Nicolae Madaras 6:2, 6:1 in the ATP Banja Luka Doubles quarterfinal match in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.



The match lasted for 52 minutes.

Golubev ranks currently 81th in the ATP Rankings.