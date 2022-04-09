Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Golubev, Nedovyesov out of ATP 250 tournament in Morocco

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2022, 10:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev have sadly lost in their respective men’s doubles semifinals at the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Top-seed tandem of Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and French Fabrice Martin lost to Italian Andrea Vavassori and Polish Jan Zielinski in a tough semifinal match 7-6, 6-7, 9-11. The Kazakh-French duo fired four aces and made two double faults during the match.

Nedovyesov and his doubles partner Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi from Pakistan were upset by Brazilian Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez in their respective semifinal match 5-7, 6-7. The match lasted for 1h 50 minutes with Nedovyesov and Qureshi hitting six aces and making three double faults.


