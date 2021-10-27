Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Golubev eases into St. Petersburg Open doubles quarterfinal

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 October 2021, 15:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev cruised into the quarterfinal of the St. Petersburg Open together with his doubles partner Hugo Nys of Monaco, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 4th-seeded Golubev and Nys needed 48 minutes to stun another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik and Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Next they will face the winners of the encounter between Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Nikola Cacic of Serbia and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and Argentinian Andres Molteni.

Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov sadly lost in the opening round of the Open Brest-Credit Agricole to French Alexandre Muller in a three-set match 3-6, 6-3, 6-7.

Nedovyesov is expected to participate in the ATP Challenger’s doubles event as he and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov will face Indian tandem N. Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan in the opener today.


