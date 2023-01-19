Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Golubev and Nedovyesov nullify Australian duo at 2023 Australian Open

    19 January 2023, 14:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan propelled to the second round of the men’s doubles event at the 2023 Australia Open underway in Melbourne, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening match the Kazakh duo devastated Australian tandem Dane Sweeny and Li Tu 6-0, 6-0.

    Golubev and Nedovyesov will next face the winners of German Daniel Altmaier/Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru against Columbians Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah encounter.

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik paired with Aussie John-Patrick Smith lost to top-seed duo Neal Skupski from Great Britain and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.

    Anna Danilina and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan are expected to take on French Kristina Mladenovic and Columbian Juan Sebastian Cabal in the mixed doubles’ event in Melbourne.


