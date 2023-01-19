Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Golubev and Nedovyesov nullify Australian duo at 2023 Australian Open

19 January 2023, 14:43
Kazakhstan’s Golubev and Nedovyesov nullify Australian duo at 2023 Australian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan propelled to the second round of the men’s doubles event at the 2023 Australia Open underway in Melbourne, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening match the Kazakh duo devastated Australian tandem Dane Sweeny and Li Tu 6-0, 6-0.

Golubev and Nedovyesov will next face the winners of German Daniel Altmaier/Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru against Columbians Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah encounter.

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik paired with Aussie John-Patrick Smith lost to top-seed duo Neal Skupski from Great Britain and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.

Anna Danilina and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan are expected to take on French Kristina Mladenovic and Columbian Juan Sebastian Cabal in the mixed doubles’ event in Melbourne.


Photo: ktf.kz




Related news
Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, Indian Sania Mirza advance in Melbourne
Kazakhstani Toikova starts out strong at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championship
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
President Tokayev meets with Kazpost Chairwoman Assel Zhanassova
Presidential statement on holding early elections to Majilis and maslikhats
Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree
President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
Kazakhstan suffers 2nd loss at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, Indian Sania Mirza advance in Melbourne
Kazakhstani Toikova starts out strong at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championship
Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova stroll into Australian Open second round
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh PM calls for stepping up development of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports
2 Elena Rybakina advances at 2023 Australian Open
3 Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan
4 Meeting of State Commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims takes place
5 S. Korea’s COVID cases down to lowest Wed. tally in 13 weeks

News