Kazakhstan’s Golubev and Nedovyesov ease into Hamburg European Open semis

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 July 2021, 15:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov have reached the semifinals of the ATP Hamburg European Open in Hamburg, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani tandem eliminated Argentinian Ariel Behar and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

In the semifinal-match the Kazakhstani duo will face Germany Tim Puertz and Australian Michael Venus seeded 2nd at the tournament.

In the opening round Golubev and Nedovyesov stunned 4th-seeded Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Nikola Cacic of Serbia.

The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €1 million.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
