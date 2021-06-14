Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Golubev 39th in ATP doubles rankings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 June 2021, 14:16
PARIS. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan is now ranked 39th in the ATP doubles rankings after his recent appearance in the final of the French Open doubles, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In March 2015 the Kazakhstani reached as high as 65th spot in the ATP double rankings.

In the ATP doubles team rankings as of June 14 Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev landed 7th – the best ever result in Kazakhstan’s tennis.

Alexander Bublik remains in the top-40 of the ATP singles rankings. Mikhail Kukushkin was up one spot.

Dmitry Popko and Timofey Skatov jumped up nine and 75 spots, respectively following their wins at the Almaty Challenger. Another Kazakhstani Alexander Nodovyesov was up four lines after his Peugeot Slovak Open victory.


