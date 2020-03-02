Kazakhstan’s Golden Man will be presented in New Delhi, Indian Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar reported that «The Procession of Golden Man in the world museums» exhibition will be presented at the National Museum in New Delhi, Kazinform correspondent report.

«The Golden Man has been traveling all over the world. Around 6 months back I was speaking with Director of the National Museum. He said that there is a free time in March-April which is India can host the exhibition. I agreed with the National Museum of India in New Delhi which is a main Museum. This exhibition will be held from 15 March to 15 April. The Golden Man will be in Delhi and we are happy to host this famous exhibition of Kazakhstan», Ambassador told Kazinform agency.

«We know this representative period of the Shakas in Kazakhstan. The Shaka era was also in India around in the 2-century. We have one of the eras named after Shaka. This shows a new face of relationship between India and Kazakhstan», added Prabhat Kumar.

Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan also informed that the Embassy will be organizing a specially curated exhibition of traditional and contemporary Indian Saris at the National Museum in Nur-Sultan.

«We are having an exhibition of Indian Saris in the National museum. The exhibition will be held from 3 to 15 March. We will have a fashion show. Around 32 saris from different region of India will be shown. Saris are very popular in India. You know that Sari is a traditional dress, but also modern dress. Women are very proud to wear sari and they are worn it in special occasions.

Prabhat Kumar mentioned the organizing the special exhibition in the run-up to International Women’s days. But, as Prabhat Kumar noted, guests will not be able to buy any saris on this event.

«There are different kinds of saris, and every region, every province has its own kind of saris.

Of course, Kazakhstan knows about Indian saris through Indian films and television serials. But we would like to show Nur-Sultan’s citizens in the run-up to International Women’s day. It is an exhibition and saris aren’t for sale. Also we have a festival of Holi - festival of color, which is going to be held on 10 March. Ana we are planning to organize a small festival how we play with colors at the the Holi», Mr. Kumar added.



