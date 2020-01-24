Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan’s gold and currency reserves reached $29bn

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 January 2020, 13:24
Kazakhstan’s gold and currency reserves reached $29bn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s gold and currency reserves reached $29bn, according to the National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Despite an instable situation at foreign markets and fall in annual average oil prices from $71.7 per barrel in 2018 to $64.2 per barrel in 2019, Kazakhstan’s gross international reserves in 2019 rose by 2.3% and reached $91bn. The volume of gold and currency reserves made $29bn and the National Fund’s assets made $61.9bn,» Yerbolat Dossayev said at the Government’s extended session.

He added that the current account deficit in 9 months of 2019 was $4.3bn.


Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital