Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan’s GM Abdumalik claims bronze at 44th Chess Olympiad in India

    10 August 2022 11:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s GM Zhansaya Abdumalik claimed bronze among Board 1 chess players at the 44th International Chess Olympiad in India, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan IM Bibisara Assaubayeva,18, was placed 4th among Board 2 players.

    WIM Xeniya Balabayeva was 16th among Board 3 players, while IM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva was ranked 11th among Board 4 players.

    Recall that it was Ukraine that scooped gold of the Women’s section in the 44th International Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Coming in second was Georgia taking home silver. The hosts – India settled for bronze although the Indian squad was ahead of its opponents with 17 points in the middle of the Olympiad.

    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Chess
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Center for support of families with disabled children unveiled in Nur-Sultan
    Head of State receives Minister of Culture and Sports
    Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan midweek
    Kostanay police change tactics of search for 5yo girl missing since Aug 7
    Popular
    1 Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
    2 Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
    3 3 injured in Google data center explosion: Report
    4 Kazakh capital and 8 rgns put on storm alert
    5 UAE announces 919 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours