Kazakhstan’s GM Abdumalik claims bronze at 44th Chess Olympiad in India

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s GM Zhansaya Abdumalik claimed bronze among Board 1 chess players at the 44th International Chess Olympiad in India, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Another representative of Kazakhstan IM Bibisara Assaubayeva,18, was placed 4th among Board 2 players.

WIM Xeniya Balabayeva was 16th among Board 3 players, while IM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva was ranked 11th among Board 4 players.

Recall that it was Ukraine that scooped gold of the Women’s section in the 44th International Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Coming in second was Georgia taking home silver. The hosts – India settled for bronze although the Indian squad was ahead of its opponents with 17 points in the middle of the Olympiad.

Photo: sports.kz