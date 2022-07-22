Kazakhstan’s Gerassimenko upset at first-ever WTT Champions event in Budapest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko lost in the Round of 16 at the first-ever WTT Champions event in the Hungarian capital of Budapest held as part of the WTT European Summer Series, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

At the start of the tournament Gerassimenko defeated leader of the Indian national team and two-time bronze medalist of the Asian Championships Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3:2.

The Kazakhstani succumbed to world N°7 Darko Jorgic in the Round of 16 with the score of 1:3.





Photo: olympic.kz



