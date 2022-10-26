Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s GDP up 2.8% - National Bank

    26 October 2022, 18:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s GDP grew 2.8% in nine months of this year, National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov told a press conference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Slowing business activity is mainly due to a weakening trend in mining, which was driven by maintenance works at the country’s major fields and the accident occurred at the Kashagan plant. Manufacturing, trade, information and communication, transport, and agriculture bring a positive contribution,» said the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    He noted that there is no clear tendency of deviation of the economic development dynamics from the forecasts.

    Growing inflation processes may pose a risk to the sustainable economic development, he added.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan Agriculture Mining
