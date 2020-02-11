Kazakhstan’s GDP rises to 3.6% in Jan 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s session of the Government, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov informed the Cabinet members of the growth of the gross domestic product, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the results of January 2020 demonstrated positive dynamics in macroeconomic indicators.

«In the first month of the year, GDP growth accelerated to 3.6% against 2.9% in 2019,» he said.

Fixed capital investment increased to 3.1%.

Annual inflation made 5.6%, while the target corridor was set at 4-6%. Positive dynamics is observed almost in all basic sectors, the Minister noted.

«Growth is observed in the following sectors: construction – by 12.5%, communications – 9.8%, commerce – 5.2%, industry – 4.1%, transport – 3.6% and agriculture – 2.6%,» he added.

The agenda of today's Governmental session includes the following issues:

• Results of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and the utilization of the national budget for January 2020;

• Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan.