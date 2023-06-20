Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan’s GDP rises 3.3% in 2022

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 June 2023, 17:12
Kazakhstan’s GDP rises 3.3% in 2022 Photo: t.me/Kzgovernment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan saw a post-pandemic economic recovery, with the GDP rising 3.3%, Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said while presenting the report on the republican budget for 2022 at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Positive result was seen in many key sectors. For instance, manufacturing was up 3.4%. construction 9.4%, transport 3.9%, agriculture 9.1%, and trade 5.0%,» said Zhamaubayev.

The minister went on to add that the volume of investments in fixed capital rose 7.9%.

According to Zhamaubayev, budget revenues stood at 16.1 trillion tenge, while budget expenditures at 18.5 trillion tenge, with the budget deficiency of 2.3% of the GDP.


Construction    Economy   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Finance   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023