Kazakhstan’s GDP increased 16fold over years of Independence – Elbasy

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2021, 15:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the session of the 2021 Astana Club in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded participants of this year’s edition of the Astana Club that next month Kazakhstan marks 30 years of its independence.

Elbasy emphasized that as the First President of the country entrusted with the task to create and develop the modern Kazakh state he considers this milestone of paramount importance. «This is one of the most pivotal dates for our people,» he said.

The First President went on to point out that Kazakhstan has managed to achieve success in its development in a short period of time. Over the years of independence Kazakhstan, in his words, has become the CIS leader in terms of structural reforms, openness to international trade and investment. Its GDP has increased 16fold throughout the years of Independence.

Recall that the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the three-day 2021 Astana Club event dedicated to ‘A Vision of The New World: Post-Pandemic and Beyond’.


