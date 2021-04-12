Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s GDP growth raised in first quarter of 2021

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2021, 12:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported growth in the macroeconomic indicators in the first quarter of 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, the real sector not including the mining industry has seen growth accelerate to 7.9%. Investments in fixed capital except for mining have risen by 34%. The annual inflation has slowed to 7%.

In his words, there has been a steady growth in most sectors of the real economy, including construction, water supply, manufacturing, electricity supply, and agriculture as well as a 9.9% rise in information and communications, improving the GDP growth rate from minus 2.9% in January-February to minus 1.6% in January-March this year.

He also noted the dynamic growth in mechanical engineering - 21.8%, including a 20.7% rise in the automotive industry.

According to the Ministry, there has been a 30.1% growth in production of building materials, a 14.2% growth in production of chemical industry, a 22.3% growth in output of plastic products, a 25.8% growth in the cloth industry, a 19.2% growth in furniture production, a 9.1% growth in pharmaceutical production, and a 7.5% growth in manufacturing.


