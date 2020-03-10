Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s GDP growth made 3.3% this Jan-Feb

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 March 2020, 10:00
Kazakhstan’s GDP growth made 3.3% this Jan-Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government develops economic forecast scenarios and a package of measures amid the global economic situation.

«Taking into consideration, external market trends and environments the economic forecast scenarios and the corresponding package of measures have been developed. The approaches were created to balance the budget. Thereat, social obligations will be fully funded. There are regional foodstuff stabilization funds in the country. The employment market is being monitored, the pool of investment projects is being realized. All the said measures are aimed to maintain the country’s macroeconomic situation,» National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting.

According to him, the GDP growth made 3.3% in January-February this year.

The capital investments grew by 11.6%. The annual inflation stands at the upper bound of the target range of 6%. The country’s backbone industries report positive dynamics with growth in construction, trade, industry and agriculture.

Besides, the country’s foreign sales made USD 6.7 bln in January, exports reached USD 4.3 bln.


All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
