    Kazakhstan’s GDP growth forecast at 4.3%

    16 May 2023, 12:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Monetary Fund forecasts that Kazakhstan’s GDP growth will be at 4.3%, Deputy Governor of the National Bank Vitaly Tutushkin said at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

    «In April 2023, the IMF cut its global growth forecast to 2.8% despite an upward revision for the US and the EU. China and India will account for a significant contribution to the global growth,» Tutushkin said.

    As for trade partners of Kazakhstan, the IMF has made an upward revision of their economic growth outlook in 2023: from 0.7% to 0.8% in the EU and from 0.3% to 0.7% in Russia.

    «As for China, the forecast stands at 5.2%. Kazakhstan’s GDP growth is predicted by the IMF at 4.3%,» he added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

