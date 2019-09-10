Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan's GDP growth accelerated to 4.3%

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
10 September 2019, 10:00
Kazakhstan's GDP growth accelerated to 4.3%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ruslan Dalenov, National Economy Minister, has announced the growth rate of the gross domestic product, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, in August of the current year the country’s economy maintained steady dynamics. Over 8 months the GDP growth accelerated to 4.3% (4.2% in January-July). Thus, all international rating agencies including S&P, Fitch and Moody's have confirmed Kazakhstan's sovereign credit rating at the level of investment attractiveness.

As noted by Mr.Dalenov, the main factors of the economic growth were investment activity and stable inflation.

He added that the investment growth was 10.7%. The largest increase was noted in agriculture (by 57.1%), construction (by 30.9%), trade (by 20.4%) and industry (by 17.7%). It is notable that the annual inflation index is within the target corridor and amounted to 5.5%.

As noted by the press service of the Ministry, food prices rose by 9% (August 2018 - 5.1%), non-food products - by 5.7% (8.2%), paid services - by 0.8% (4.9%).


Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital