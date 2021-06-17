Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan’s GDP grows 1.6% in 2nd quarter

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 June 2021, 12:38
Kazakhstan’s GDP grows 1.6% in 2nd quarter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s GDP has been showing a 1.6% growth since the start of the second quarter of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Akylzhan Baimagambetov, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s economy is demonstrating growth with the GDP rising by 1.6% in five months. In his words, it is due to the resumption of the service sector, high investment activity in non-primary sectors.

It was noted that business activity support in 2020 and economic recovery in 2021 have been ensured thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Government and the National Bank, which formulated its policy given the conditions.

Last year inflation was maintained at 8-8.5% level and stood at 7.5% in keeping with the tasks of the Head of State as part of the measures to ensure price stability.

Inflation growth was largely due to growing food prices by 11.3% due to supply chain destructions affected by the state of emergency and quarantine measures enforced in Kazakhstan as well as the main trade partners, and greater demand for some products. Given the inflation prices for non-food products rose by 5.5% and paid services – by 4.2%.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region