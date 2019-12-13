Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 4.4% in past 11 months

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 December 2019, 08:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 4.4% in the past 11 months, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov revealed at the session of the Government on Friday, Kazinform reports.

«Since the onset of the year Kazakhstan’s economy picked up steadily. Over 11 months of current year Kazakhstan’s GDP made 4.4%,» Minister Dalenov said.

He claimed that expansion of domestic demand, development of domestic service sector and implementation of investment projects had factored the GDP growth.

«Processing industry, service sector and construction have significantly affected the GDP growth,» he added.

