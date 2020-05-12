Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan’s GDP fell by 0.2%, Economy Minister

    12 May 2020, 09:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told about the results of the country’s socioeconomic development for January-April this year.

    As the Minister said the country’s production of goods grew by 5.8% while the production of services fell by 4% during the said period. As a result the GDP decreased by 0.2%.

    Production of services fell due to restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus spread fears. The annual inflation made 6.8%. Manufacturing sector eyes growth due to increase in production in processing industries by 7%, mining by 6%, construction by 5.5% and agriculture by 2.2%.

    In April, when Kazakhstan imposed quarantine, the sector of services decreased by 17.5% as compared to last April. In particular, volume of trade and transport services dropped by third, real estate operations fell by 9.9% against last April.

    The external trade in January-April made USD 21 bln. Export grew by 4.2% up to USD 13.9 bln, while import dropped to USD 7.1 bln as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The same time industrial output rose by 5.9%.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays