Kazakhstan’s GDP fell by 0.2%, Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told about the results of the country’s socioeconomic development for January-April this year.

As the Minister said the country’s production of goods grew by 5.8% while the production of services fell by 4% during the said period. As a result the GDP decreased by 0.2%.

Production of services fell due to restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus spread fears. The annual inflation made 6.8%. Manufacturing sector eyes growth due to increase in production in processing industries by 7%, mining by 6%, construction by 5.5% and agriculture by 2.2%.

In April, when Kazakhstan imposed quarantine, the sector of services decreased by 17.5% as compared to last April. In particular, volume of trade and transport services dropped by third, real estate operations fell by 9.9% against last April.

The external trade in January-April made USD 21 bln. Export grew by 4.2% up to USD 13.9 bln, while import dropped to USD 7.1 bln as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The same time industrial output rose by 5.9%.