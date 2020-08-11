Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan’s GDP contracts by 2.9 pct

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2020, 11:35
Kazakhstan’s GDP contracts by 2.9 pct

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product has contracted by 2.9 per cent, National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the government session, Dalenov said that in the first half-year of 2020 goods production has risen by 2.1 percent, while service production has declined by 6.2 per cent in Kazakhstan. According to the minister, Kazakhstan’s GDP has contracted by 2.9 per cent.

The added that the annual inflation has equaled 7.1%.


Government of Kazakhstan   Statistics   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital