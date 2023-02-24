Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan's gas reserves enough for another century - QazaqGaz

    24 February 2023, 17:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has enough reserves of gas for another 100 years, Arman Kassenov, Chairman of JSC NC QazaqGaz says, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan has 3.8 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves. With the consideration of estimated commercial gas consumption at 25 billion cubis meters, we can say that these reserves will be enough for another 100 years,» Arman Kassenov said answering the journalists’s questions after a meeting of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s Public Council.

    He also touched upon raw gas processing issues.

    «We have discussed gas processing issues with the Public Council. We have showed them the losses we are facing in the domestic market. In general, this is not a question of QazaqGaz's losses. The point at issue is that we do not give fair pricing to our subsoil users. Accordingly, they cannot process raw gas into commercial one for the country,» he added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

