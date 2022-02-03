Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan's Galysheva to compete in Women's Moguls Qualification 2

    3 February 2022, 18:10

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstani athletes have kicked off their participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani freestyle skiers competed in the Women’s Moguls Qualification at the Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium.

    Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva didn’t participate in the event for unclear reasons. She took to Instagram to announce that she will compete in the Women’s Moguls Qualification 2 without getting into much details about why she missed the Qualification 1. She told her Kazakhstani fans that everything will be alright.

    The Women’s Moguls Qualification 2 is scheduled for 6 February.

    Ayaulym Amrenova, Olessya Graur and Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan will all join Galysheva in the Qualification 2 event.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties