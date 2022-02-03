Kazakhstan's Galysheva to compete in Women's Moguls Qualification 2

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstani athletes have kicked off their participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani freestyle skiers competed in the Women’s Moguls Qualification at the Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium.

Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva didn’t participate in the event for unclear reasons. She took to Instagram to announce that she will compete in the Women’s Moguls Qualification 2 without getting into much details about why she missed the Qualification 1. She told her Kazakhstani fans that everything will be alright.

The Women’s Moguls Qualification 2 is scheduled for 6 February.

Ayaulym Amrenova, Olessya Graur and Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan will all join Galysheva in the Qualification 2 event.



