    Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee names new Deputy Chairman

    29 March 2021, 12:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As a result of the competition Yerlan Kutpanbayev has been named the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of Kazakhstan by the order of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kutpanbayev previously held the post of Deputy Head of Akmola region’s Territorial Forestry and Wildlife Inspectorate of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife.

    Born on January 24, 1980, he graduated from the West Kazakh State Agricultural University, majoring in forestry engineering. He began his career in the forestry and wildlife field in 2002.


