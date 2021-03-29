Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee names new Deputy Chairman

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 March 2021, 12:30
Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee names new Deputy Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As a result of the competition Yerlan Kutpanbayev has been named the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of Kazakhstan by the order of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kutpanbayev previously held the post of Deputy Head of Akmola region’s Territorial Forestry and Wildlife Inspectorate of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife.

Born on January 24, 1980, he graduated from the West Kazakh State Agricultural University, majoring in forestry engineering. He began his career in the forestry and wildlife field in 2002.


Environment   Nature    Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events