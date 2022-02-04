Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee names new Chairman

    4 February 2022, 13:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Nurlan Kylyshbayev has been named the Chairman of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Nurlan Kylyshbayev was born in 1971 in the city of Taldykorgan.

    He graduated from the Kazakh Order of the Labour Red Banner Agricultural Institute, Kunayev Humanitarian Institute.

    From September 2017 he served as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, sixth convocation, member of the Permanent Committee on Finance and Budget.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously