Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee names new Chairman

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 February 2022, 13:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Nurlan Kylyshbayev has been named the Chairman of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Nurlan Kylyshbayev was born in 1971 in the city of Taldykorgan.

He graduated from the Kazakh Order of the Labour Red Banner Agricultural Institute, Kunayev Humanitarian Institute.

From September 2017 he served as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, sixth convocation, member of the Permanent Committee on Finance and Budget.


Appointments, dismissals  
