Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $74.3bln in Jan-Jul 2022

    13 September 2022, 11:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In January-July 2022, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover rose by 36.% and reached $74.3bln. Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said at the Government’s weekly meeting today.

    Meanwhile, exports increased by 52.9% and made $48.9bln. The export of processed goods grew by 35.7% and made $14.3bln. The volume of imports is reported at $25.3bln.

    As the Minister noted, positive trade surplus made $23.6bln. Positive dynamics is observed in processing industry, where the volume of production grew by 4.8% in January-August.

    «Growth is observed in 16 regions. The leaders are East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions, as well as Almaty city,» Alibek Kuantyrov added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad