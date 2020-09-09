Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover hits $48.7bn in 7 months

    9 September 2020, 10:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The foreign trade turnover has equaled 48.7 billion dollars in Kazakhstan following 7 months of 2020, Ruslan Dalenov, National Economy Minister, told the Wednesday government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports have accounted for 28.6 billion dollars and imports – 20.1 billion dollars, thus resulting in a net surplus of 8.5 billion dollars. According to the minister, manufacturing has risen by 0.4% fueled by a 3.3% rise in processing industries. There has been a 1.5% drop in mining.

    Processing industries have seen a 3.3% growth, with pharmacy, manufacture of finished metal goods, machinery and light industry posting high growth.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Kazakhstan
