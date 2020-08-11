Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover hit $42.5bln since year began

    11 August 2020, 15:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover has totaled 43.5 billion dollars for January-June this year, National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Tuesday government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover has totaled 42.5 billion dollars in the first half-year of 2020, including exports worth US26bn and imports worth US16.5bn, resulting in a trade surplus of US9.5bn.

    Other figures include a 2.1% increase in the production sector, a 6.3% rise in construction, a 3.8% growth in the manufacturing industry, and a 2.5% increase in agriculture.

    The minister also outlined the reductions in some sectors, including a 4.3% fall in operations involving real estate, a 5.3% decrease in administrative services, a 11.9% drop in trade, and a 15.6% decline in the transport sector.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

